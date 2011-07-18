Calgary IT Consulting Team Partners Up With DELL

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2011 -- If a Managed Service Provider (MSP) becomes a partner with another provider in the same industry, they become channel partners. K&M Systems Integration (KMSI) is proud to have become a member of DELL's PartnerDirect Program that will solidify even further an already strong relationship.



Partner programs open the door to many new and exciting opportunities for MSPs and Value-Added Resellers (VARs). DELL's program is no less exciting. PartnerDirect is designed to enable KMSI to do four things:



Offer the products and solutions that their clients want

Gain differentiation for the services they offer

Build upon their already established credibility in the industry

Allow KMSI to continue to grow as a leading MSP



As one of the top 10 largest technology companies in the world, DELL knows what managed service providers like KMSI need in order to become successful and they make it easy to join, easy to manage and easy to incorporate into the operations of a business.



Ken Wallewein, President of KMSI, let us know how pleased he was to be a member of DELL's PartnerDirect Program. "As a trusted IT provider who understands your business, we strive to ensure your business strategies are met through the effective use of the right IT solutions. DELL's high level of support, training, products and services is going to open up new opportunities that we'll be able to pass on to you."



K&M Systems Integration has first-class managed Calgary IT services and consulting combined with strong business IT knowledge and practical technology recommendations that are all designed towards making every client's business run smoother. KMSI is heads above other providers when it comes to providing solutions that have been proven to work without a lot of the complexity that can arise.



About K&M Systems Integration

KMSI’s Managed IT Services offers business a robust, scalable and configurable suite of Calgary Computer Support and Calgary IT Services solutions aimed at helping your business stretch your budget further and allow for you to work on revenue-generating tasks.



Our first class managed Calgary IT services and consulting combined with strong business IT knowledge and practical technology recommendations are all aimed at making your business run smoother.