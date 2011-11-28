Calgary IT Consulting Team Receives Recognition by SonicWALL As a Silver Medallion Partner

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2011 -- There are many partnership programs that Managed Service Providers (MSPs) can be invited to or accepted into. One of the latest partnership programs that XCEL Professional Services Ltd. is now officially recognized for is the SonicWALL Silver Medallion partner.



The SonicWALL Medallion Partner Program allows an MSP to create a more profitable security practice. Partnering with SonicWALL means that XCEL will receive a host of benefits that will enable them to better service their clients.



SonicWALL®, Inc. provides intelligent network security and data protection solutions that give customers control over their own network security. SonicWALL gives Medallion Partners a ready market with opportunity for increased margins and recurring revenues. SonicWALL supports a variety of reseller business models, each geared to be customized to each of its tiers: Gold, Silver and Approved, with specific benefits and requirements to match each tier of the business model.



According to Colin Knox, "One of the benefits of the Silver Medallion Partnership Program is that it gives us first look at, training in and testing of new SonicWALL beta products. This will give us a unique opportunity to receive hands-on training on pre-released SonicWALL products which will give us an advantage when the time comes to recommend these products when they go live. And that's just the tip of the iceberg for benefits received."



XCEL takes great pride in offering their clients a high level of customer service and the technical expertise to realize and develop their technology goals. Being proactive in learning anything and everything about SonicWALL products establishes XCEL as a leader in the eyes of their clients. Currently XCEL has 4 of the 15 Certified SonicWALL Security Administrators (CSSA) in Alberta, and the only Master CSSA in Alberta on staff.



About XCEL Professional Services

XCEL Professional Services is a Calgary Computer Support Provider established in 2009. With a focus on IT Security for the SMB Market, XCEL has certified analysts on staff who care about the security and efficient operation of client networks. XCEL currently serves over 20 small to mid-sized businesses in the Calgary area, Saskatchewan, Central Alberta, British Columbia, and North Africa. Core services are IT Security, IT Projects (design, management, implementation, migration), and Managed IT Services (day-to-day computer and network support and maintenance).



Do you have questions about XCEL? Feel free to email us at info@xpsl.ca.