Calgary IT Firm Uses Dell PowerEdge 310 Server and Build IT to Rebuild Property Management Company’s Servers

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2012 -- CTECH Consulting Group, Inc. was referred by one of the property management's existing clients. As part of CTECH's three-step foundation, this experienced IT support team of professionals started the process of learning the commercial management company's business needs - and there were several!



- The existing server was crashing daily.

- Users could not rely on remote access.

- The tech support person quit without leaving any documentation.



CTECH is well-known for setting themselves apart from its competition by offering a holistic solution that correctly employs the latest technology. They got right to work when they arrived at the company and did a thorough assessment of the network. After ordering and installing a new Dell PowerEdge 310 Server, CTECH rebuilt their entire system from scratch and moved all the data and applications to the new server.



As the client handles commercial properties and rentals of office space throughout Calgary and Edmonton, they needed reliability with their network. CTECH was able to provide that by:



- setting up automatic updates, 24-hour system monitoring, and providing the staff access to CTECH's 24-hour help desk for all staff - support in 90 seconds or less.

- developing a corporate Intranet to share ideas. Remote users now have a reliable and more secure way of accessing data.

- ensuring system stability and increased staff efficiency.



CTECH was able to turn a bad situation into a winning solution! As the Calgary IT professionals, they can help business owners if they have issues with their computers or technology equipment. All they need to do is contact CTECH at their toll free number 1-877-455-1478 to get the best Calgary IT supportthere is today.