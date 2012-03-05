Calgary IT Services Team Joins Elite Group of DELL Preferred Partners

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2012 -- Where can Calgary businesses turn when they need the right technology advice? XCEL Professional Services is a proven leader in the Calgary IT market. Partnering with only the best technology suppliers is essential to XCEL’s overall success. XCEL is pleased to announce that it has been named as a Premier Partner with DELL.



The DELL PartnerDirect program was started to provide a strategy for IT providers to bring DELL solutions to the business community. Today, there are DELL Partners around the globe. In 2011, DELL split its partner channel into two distinct groups. XCEL joins a community of leading DELL partners who have proven success with DELL solutions and have demonstrated competency in helping businesses succeed with DELL.



Thanks to its new strategic partnership with DELL, XCEL can now help Calgary corporations resolve many complicated IT problems and provide solutions such as enhanced networking, server virtualization, network attached storage, and server, desktop and mobility solutions.



“This is exciting for XCEL,” said President Colin Knox. “DELL is one of the top strategic business partners, and every IT solution that XCEL deploys to Calgary corporations has DELL as its cornerstone. Businesses trust solutions from DELL, so having DELL in our corner gives us the confidence to push forward, possibly into new markets.”



Previously known as DELL Certified Partners, Preferred Partners are recognized experts in key DELL solutions that have at least one DELL certification and reach a minimum annual revenue threshold.



About XCEL

XCEL Professional Services is a Calgary-based IT Service Providerestablished in 2009. With a focus on IT Security for the SMB market, XCEL has certified analysts on staff who care about the security and efficient operation of client networks. XCEL currently serves over 20 small to mid-sized businesses in Calgary, Saskatchewan, Central Alberta, British Columbia and North Africa. Core services include IT Security, IT Projects (design, management, implementation, migration) and Managed IT Services (day-to-day computer and network support and maintenance).



To learn more about XCEL Professional Services’ Calgary IT support solutions visit http://www.xpsl.ca.