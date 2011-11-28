Calgary IT Support Company Showcases Expertise in Providing Calgary Midmarket Businesses Viable Microsoft Solutions

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2011 -- Microsoft is known for having a very robust certification and competency testing program. XCEL Professional Services Ltd. has recently attained the Microsoft Silver Midmarket Solution Provider competency.



Silver Competency Exam and Customer Evidence Detail requirements are stringent with no less than two staff members needing to be employed or contracted MCPs who have each passed one of fourteen exams, as well as submitting three unique customer references that feature implementation, deployment, customization, or maintenance of any of a number of products.



As a member of the Microsoft Partner Network, XCEL is committed to working with Microsoft to best meet their organization's business needs, as well as their clients'. In addition, collaboration with other partners in order to drive opportunities while sharing and exchanging ideas is a prime focus of XCEL.



"The information technology industry is a highly competitive arena," said Colin Knox, President of XCEL Professional Services. "We need to do whatever it takes to ensure that we stay up-to-date on the latest trends and products of our partners. Engaging in the Microsoft Partner Network and taking advantage of what they have to offer is the first line of offense for achieving success."



XCEL is known for being on the cutting edge for learning about new and innovative products first hand. As a Microsoft Silver Midmarket Solution Provider, XCEL's clients may feel confident that their IT provider has the knowledge and expertise to solve their issues or recommend new solutions and puts XCEL among the top 5 percent of Microsoft partners worldwide.



About XCEL Professional Services

XCEL Professional Services is a Calgary IT Consulting Provider established in 2009. With a focus on IT Security for the SMB Market, XCEL has certified analysts on staff who care about the security and efficient operation of client networks. XCEL currently serves over 20 small to mid-sized businesses in the Calgary area, Saskatchewan, Central Alberta, British Columbia, and North Africa. Core services are IT Security, IT Projects (design, management, implementation, migration), and Managed IT Services (day-to-day computer and network support and maintenance).



Do you have questions about XCEL? Feel free to email us at info@xpsl.ca.