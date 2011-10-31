Calgary IT Support Firm Accepted as Member to Calgary Executives Association (CEA)

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2011 -- Getting together with other colleagues to network and share successes and innovations is greatly encouraged among Managed Server Providers (MSPs), and what better place to start than to become a member of the Calgary Executives Association (CEA)? There are so many benefits offered by the CEA that Ken Wallewein, President of K&M, just couldn’t pass up the opportunity to apply for membership. The best news is that he just received notification that his application has been approved!



According to Mr. Wallewein, “When I submitted my application to the CEA, I wasn’t at all sure that my application for membership would be approved due to their strict eligibility. I am honored that the CEA has accepted me as a member and will look forward to participating in the many meetings and events that are there for us to take part in.”



The application eligibility requirements for membership are rigorous. Membership is by invitation only and limited to one firm in each business or professional classification. This exclusivity ensures a non-competitive networking environment for all CEA members and permits the CEA to uphold its standards for business practices and professionalism.



The Calgary Executives Association (CEA) is an organization of entrepreneurs, business owners, and executives who desire to expand business opportunities through networking and personal contact -- all in an atmosphere that adheres to high business and personal standards. The CEA’s objective is to help member firms increase their business by providing leads and referrals, or through direct business.



K&M’s first-class managed Calgary IT services and consulting along with strong business IT knowledge and practical technology recommendations are sought after by many Small- to Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs). The Company steers clear of complex technologies and solutions and focuses on solutions that are based on best practices and what is proven.



