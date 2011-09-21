Calgary IT Support Firm Chosen As Emerging Enterprise of the Year 2011 Award Finalist

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2011 -- It's not often that a Calgary local small business gets recognition for being one of the best in the Information Technology (IT) field. XCEL Professional Services Ltd. has received recognition from the Calgary Chamber of Commerce for being chosen as one of three finalists for the Emerging Enterprise of the Year Award for 2011.



It was back in 1982 that the Calgary Chamber of Commerce first presented the prestigious RBC Small Business of the Year Award to local business owners. As the years flashed forward, the Emerging Enterprise of the Year Award was added in 1998 to celebrate new, up-and-coming small businesses. In order to meet eligibility requirements, the nominee must be an Alberta resident owner-manager. In addition, the business must be in operation less than three years, located in Calgary, and employ 10 or less people.



The Calgary Chamber of Commerce Small Business Week Committee, whose decision will be final, will be responsible for the selection of the award winner who will be recognized at an Awards Ceremony during the 2011 Small Business Week to be held from October 17-21. At the same time, the winner will be presented with the Emerging Enterprise of the Year award.



The Calgary Chamber of Commerce is driven by membership into the Chamber. Their primary object is to connect, serve and support the Calgary business community in its endeavour to excel. The Calgary Chamber of Commerce is recognized as being one of the most progressive and influential organizations throughout the country.



According to Colin Knox, President at XCEL, "I couldn't be more surprised and happier that we have been chosen as a finalist for the Emerging Enterprise of the Year Award. It's taken a lot of hard work to get where we are today. Being recognized in this manner just substantiates that we are moving forward in leaps and bounds."



About XCEL Professional Services

XCEL Professional Services is a Calgary IT Service Provider established in 2009. With a focus on IT Security for the SMB Market, XCEL has certified analysts on staff who care about the security and efficient operation of client networks. XCEL currently serves over 20 small to mid-sized businesses in the Calgary area, Saskatchewan, Central Alberta, British Columbia, and North Africa. Core services are IT Security, IT Projects (design, management, implementation, migration), and Managed IT Services (day-to-day computer and network support and maintenance).



Do you have questions about XCEL? Feel free to email us at info@xpsl.ca.