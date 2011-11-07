Calgary IT Support Firm on a Mission to Collect 200 Computers and Donate Them to the CLIC Foundation

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2011 -- Nowadays it seems like every house has 1-2 computers. That is not always the case however. Many low-income households cannot afford a computer. That is why CTECH is on a mission -- a mission to collect 200 computers and donate them to the Computers for Low Income Calgarians (CLIC) Foundation.



The CLIC program provides home computers to individuals and families in Calgary who might not be able to afford them. The program is hosted by the Calgary Drop-in & Rehab Centre (The DI). The DI’s philosophy is to be a compassionate voice for the down and out low-income population of Calgary - without regard to the circumstances that led up to their demise.



CTECH wants to help. According to Carl Fransen, President of CTECH, “The DI Centre donations have been drying up. They are 200 computers short and the waiting list has grown to over 5 months. CTECH can do something about that, and we do so with pleasure.”



CTECH is determined to have these computers in the hands of the people who need them by Christmas. There will be staff members who will even pick up the donations, and in exchange, will give 1 hour of system consulting time in exchange for any donation.



