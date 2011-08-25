Calgary IT Support Firm Teams Up With McAfee

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2011 -- McAfee is known the world over for proactively securing systems and networks against a barrage of security threats -- both identified and not-as-yet identified. Small to Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) often need to turn to their Information Technology (IT) advisor for help with combating viruses, malicious attacks, and much more.



CTECH knows just how critical it is for SMBs to have someone they can trust to be able to provide them good advice and excellent services and products in order to keep their businesses running smoothly and safely. That is why CTECH joined the McAfee SecurityAlliance Program and received McAfee's special SMB Designation.



Carl Fransen, CEO / IT Architect at CTECH further explained his reasoning for joining the McAfee SecurityAlliance Program. "Being in the program and gaining the SMB designation opens doors to CTECH which will enable us to provide the very best of the best in security options for our client for the best return on their investment."



With this new partnership, CTECH is able to provide the top IT Security that Calgary business relies on and can offer email, web, endpoint, and mobile security in multiple deployment methods in a cost-effective plan.



McAfee is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intel and is the largest dedicated security technology company in the world. McAfee customers range from government agencies to millions of home users. Businesses range from the smallest startups to the largest enterprises. The McAfee portfolio of integrated solutions and services for small business provides the most current data protection for desktops, servers, and networks. In addition, McAfee specializes on making sure they can offer Security-as-a-Service (SaaS). This in itself gives small business that needed assurance that they will be able to have round-the-clock security for their systems.



About CTECH

Since 2000 when CTECH started out as a one-man operation, they have been providing quality, reliable Calgary IT support and services to its clients. Driven by the founder's desire to make a difference in business, the company’s approach has always been to provide solutions to their clients today, while positioning those same clients for growth in the future.



If you would like to know anything about us or have any questions, you can call us at (877) 455-1478 or email us.