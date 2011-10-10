Calgary IT Support Specialist Achieves SonicWALL Certification

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2011 -- Technical certification classes are abundant in nature and can be a big asset to an Information Technology (IT) Specialists' knowledgebase. One such certification training course that Tim Wilson of XCEL Professional Services Ltd, a local Calgary IT Support and IT Security firm. enrolled in and achieved certification for was the Certified SonicWALL Security Administrator (CSSA) technical training.



Gaining certification for the CSSA is no easy matter. In order to be eligible for the certification, an individual must demonstrate that he or she has technical competency for a specific discipline by testing and passing the SonicWALL certification exam with a passing score.



To enable the network In order to better meet your training needs, SonicWALL has developed a series of free on-line eLearning courses. These courses are designed to provide you with knowledge and practice necessary to install and configure a number of our solutions. These courses, when coupled with the optional certification exam, can also be used to meet your CSSA certification needs.



The CSSA certification provides verifiable proof that Mr. Wilson is knowledgeable in the specialized area of Unified Threat Management (UTM) and well able to recommend UTM solutions as a viable security approach to Small- to Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs). According to Mr. Wilson, "I've always felt that a technical specialist should be well-armed with the most comprehensive education available, and also continue education so as to stay up to date with the latest innovations, products and best-practices in IT security available so as to best service our clients. The CSSA certification is just one achievement that will enable me to do this."



Calgary IT security consulting is a service that XCEL provides to SMBs. Their expert IT specialists like Tim Wilson have the experience and knowledge to help small to medium-sized businesses create and implement an IT security plan to protect their IT environment, and intellectual and financial assets against internal and external threats so that clients have a secure business.



XCEL Professional Services is a Calgary-based SonicWALL support and IT Service Provider established in 2009. With a focus on IT Security for the SMB Market, XCEL has certified analysts on staff who care about the security and efficient operation of client networks. XCEL currently serves over 20 small to mid-sized businesses in the Calgary area, Saskatchewan, Central Alberta, British Columbia, and North Africa. Core services are IT Security, IT Projects (design, management, implementation, migration), and Managed IT Services (day-to-day computer and network support and maintenance).



