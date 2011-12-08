Calgary Microsoft SharePoint Consulting Team Hosts Exclusive Private Hands-On Microsoft Customer Immersion Experience

Calgary, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2011 -- Assistus invited a specially selected group of professionals from various industries to a special hands-on event where attendees can learn all about Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft’s newest generation of their Cloud-Based Collaboration Suite.



On December 8, 2011 from 1:00 - 4:00pm MT, the Microsoft Canada Calgary Office is going to teach all about the commercial software plus services that are included within the offering. Maintaining physical server hardware is a large IT burden and expense. Along with the setup and configuration, there is the daily maintenance, monitoring and patching of servers that needs to be done on a constant basis. A cloud-based solution removes that level of worry regarding a potential disaster if your server goes down or a multitude of other stressful issues.



According to Ryan Mullaney, President and CEO of Assistus, "Attendees will gain a wealth of information about how Microsoft 365 can improve communication, collaboration and efficiencies in almost any business. The Microsoft Customer Immersion Experience will allow key individuals to test drive Microsoft 365 and get a unique opportunity to role play common business scenarios that address a wide assortment of business situations."



Microsoft 365 is just one of many solutions that Assistus can offer clients. Their professional IT support team analyzes from many different angles and then advises clients on the best implementation strategy that will fit their needs, as they meet the technical needs of executives and line of business managers. From there, they help the client develop their vision, as well as their strategic objectives, document requirements and development of the plan -- all while Assistus is right there to provide the needed encouragement and support.



About Assistus Corporation

Assistus Corporation offers a full-service approach to ensure that clients' core business problems are addressed before the organization can tackle any technical issues. The approach starts with a thorough business analysis and a design process that incorporates customers' input.



