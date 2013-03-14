Calgary Millionaire Business Bootcamp to Feature Olympic Champion Mark McKoy

Calgary, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Canadian hero and Olympic Gold Medalist, Mark McKoy, will be presenting at Calgary’s first-ever Millionaire Business Bootcamp, presented by New York Times best-selling author Raymond Aaron.



A true legend and inspiration to millions, Mark McKoy has inspired thousands of people worldwide since winning his Gold medal in the Summer Olympics.



The Millionaire Calgary Business Seminar gives aspiring success stories an opportunity to interface directly with some of the world’s most prestigious educators assembled together for a two-day immersive event. Mark McKoy is a most welcome addition to the Millionaire Business Bootcamp educator roster, which has included James Lafferty, a Former CEO of Coca-Cola, Dr. John Gray, Author of Men are From Mars, Women Are From Venus and the co-creator of Chicken Soup For The Soul and the greatest non-fiction author of all time, Mark Victor Hansen.



The Calgary Millionaire Business Bootcamp will be taking place from March 23-24, 2013 at the Delta Bow Valley, 209 Fourth Avenue Southeast, Calgary T2G 0C6.



For more information about the Millionaire Business Bootcamp, please visit the official event website at BusinessBootcampCalgary.com.



About the Millionaire Business Bootcamp

The brainchild of global best-selling author Raymond Aaron and James Lafferty, a Former CEO of Coca-Cola and a Retired CEO of Procter & Gamble, the Millionaire Business Bootcamp is the most unique event of its kind.



Aspiring entrepreneurs, small business owners and operators and anyone who just wants a better life will be able to learn hands-on from some of the world's most successful branding and marketing experts.



For more information contact The Raymond Aaron Group – 1 (905) 881-8995 ext 228.



For Media Contact:

Company: Millionaire Business Bootcamp

Address: Delta Bow Valley,

209 Fourth Avenue Southeast,

Calgary, Alberta T2G 0C6 Canada

Phone: 1 (905) 881-8995 ext 228.

Website: http://businessbootcampcalgary.com/