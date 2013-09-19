Calgary Photographers Prove Their Worth in Any Environment

Calgary, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Customers demanding the best in Calgary wedding photography can turn to Diane + Mike Photography, now providing its services in any environment. Photographs depicting the emotion and meaning of the day are provided whether the event is at a fancy banquet hall or at home.



The location of the wedding is extremely important to the bride, groom, and their families. The Calgary wedding photographers will cater to clients’ needs and find out the location and other details ahead of time. It is the moments among the people which are accurately captured, no matter where the wedding takes place.



For any Canadian couple requiring a wedding photographer Calgary is the place to be. Diane + Mike offers simple, honest wedding photos, specializing in candid wedding photography that retains its meaning for decades. Wedding and portrait photography is provided throughout the Calgary, Canmore, and Banff areas and beyond.



Providing the best in Banff wedding photography , the company has tailored its services to document the people at the affair and their relationships. It is run by full-time wedding photographers with a full range of knowledge on what makes each picture special.



Each Alberta wedding photographer is ready to hear what is expected. They can be reached online so one can discuss their needs and plans. A direct phone number and email address are provided at www.dianandmike.ca



About Diane + Mike Photography

Diane + Mike Photography is run by full time photographers from Calgary, Alberta. Accommodating weddings and portraits, they focus on honest and simple photos, either candid or posed. Each photograph is taken to withstand the test of time and retain its meaning decades later. The company is available throughout Alberta, including Calgary, Canmore, and Banff.