Calgary Promotional Videos Helps Keep Businesses on Top of Their Game

The company will continue to offer creative and exciting marketing videos to help companies achieve more sales and conversions, but Calgary Promotional Videos says it's time to lead businesses into the realm of social media, and the numbers show that having a social media strategy and iron-clad presence has gone from being a luxury to a must-have.



"The numbers are staggering: There are more than 1.5 billion Facebook users, 500 million Twitter users, and another 500 million on Google+," says Fruciano, who launched Calgary Promotional Videos two years ago to give businesses a means to showcase their products. "There are a lot of businesses out there that are coming to realize they need to be on social media—a basic Web presence with a company Website just isn't enough anymore. Micro-videos on Twitter's Vine and on Instagram make getting a visual message out even easier. That's where businesses need to be heading. Those that don't are going to be left in the dust."



Calgary Promotional Videos can make social media work for businesses by managing content to build an online reputation that will get results. A solid social media strategy can lead to more customers, a better overall profit, and a wider reach to a global audience, Fruciano says. "Online reputation management—the phrase coined for what we are getting into—is all about creating positive brand recognition on the Internet. Word-of-mouth advertising is still extremely valuable and effective, but when someone searches for the business on-line, one want everything they see to be positive: excellent reviews, positive feedback, and an overall image that makes them want to do business with them . Anything less can seriously hurt their bottom line.



"That goes for company executives as well," Fruciano continues. "Imagine coming across an article on the Internet that reveals one of the top brass was once named in a lawsuit involving fraud—or worse. the company's reputation would absolutely take a hit."



Calgary Promotional Videos can help businesses think outside the box when it comes to developing a social media strategy and implementing it. "We're moving forward in a way that will make businesses more competitive. We have it all right here."



The beauty of video is in its ability to bring a story to life. It can engage emotion in a way no other medium of communication can, by creating a visual and auditory experience. Video allows someone to experience the story, and that is what we do for them.



We want to understand what is unique about them, and communicate it in such a way that their story engages them to audience and draws them in to their world. Whether that be the beauty and emotion of a wedding, or telling their employees about the corporate culture; all can be done in such a way that allows what is unique about their to be communicated well. To know more visit http://www.harderbrothersproductions.tv/services/promotional/