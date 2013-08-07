Calgary Signs & Banners Offers Lobby Signage Signs for Your Offices

Calgary, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- The primary placement of commercial signs has been the storefront, be it a window or the façade. Certainly, this is still true for many businesses and organizations, but the high information, content, and communication needs have put lobby signage nearly on par with bulky, branding markers of a business’s name and location. Web-enabled “smart’ devices demonstrate the way in which old-fashioned marketing has fallen short. Customers are seemingly more likely to find a business through a search engine than randomly passing by in their motor vehicles. After all, with gas prices this high, who has the money for any extraneous driving? Likewise, in a society that’s finally maturing from the early stages and false-starts of the “Information Age”, it’s easy access to limitless information that drives foot traffic and consumption behaviours alike.



The Lobby’s Location and Role



As hard as it is to overestimate the importance of first impressions, it’s the building lobby that serves as the first substantial interaction for many businesses and their clients. Whether it’s a hotel and its guest, a public agency and a constituent, a museum and a vacationing family, a university building and a freshman student, the lobby is the nerve center for delivering information, directing visitors throughout the property, completing financial transactions, and fielding all kinds of queries. In fact, it’s hard to imagine a lobby without also picturing an information, receptionist, or customer service desk.



What Lobby Signage Can Do



Here, too, the sky is the limit or, perhaps, the horizon is the better analogy, as the breadth of various signage applications is staggering. Building directories, building maps and way finding information, menu offerings, prices for any type of product or service, hours of operation, event calendars, promotional advertising, policies and regulations, ADA signage, news and weather updates, welcome messages, along with countless other signage functions. Of course in designing and implementing signage for a specific lobby, it’s important to identify and prioritize these various functions in a way that makes sense for the individual building and its operations. What should be the first thing a visitor sees upon entering a lobby? What signs and information are best relegated to the lobby’s periphery and/or at the entry points to the rest of the building? Which of these functions can be served in other parts of the building or left out altogether?



Calgary Signs & Banners can look after your office's signs needs: they are a local sign company who can design, produce, and provide installation services for custom directory signs and lobby signs Calgary made, architectural signs, 3D signs, or various other types of office signs for their clients in Calgary, Red Deer, Edmonton, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Lloydminster, Medicine Hat, Lethbridge, Airdrie, Cochrane, Okotoks, Bragg Creek, Chestermere, Strathmore, High River, Turner Valley, Nanton, Olds, Sundre, Canmore, Banff.



About Calgary Signs & Banners

CSB manufactures and installs signs for multi-tenant office buildings, corporations, institutions (hospitals, schools, community centres, retirement residences, etc), high traffic volume locations such as airports, public transit terminals, sports arenas, concert halls, etc. This Calgary lobby signs manufacturer and installer offers versatile directory sign systems with easily changeable custom printed information (such as floor, unit numbers, tenant company names, etc.). They work together with their Clients, ensuring the best outcome for each individual requirement.



For Additional Information Visit the Website at: http://www.calgarysignsbanners.com/Lobby-Signs-Calgary.htm



Media Contact:

Company: Calgary Signs & Banners

Address: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Website: http://www.calgarysignsbanners.com/Lobby-Signs-Calgary.htm