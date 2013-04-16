Calgary Signs Company Adds a Product Manufactured in-House to Their Offer

Calgary, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- EXTRA SIGNS Calgary is a leading signs company in Calgary which have recently added a great quality product to their offer list: durable sandwich boards Calgary made; these advertising tools for small and large business owners alike, by their virtue of being manufactured in-house, support the local economy.



Business promotion and advertising can be a real hassle, especially for small businesses which do not afford expensive and time consuming marketing strategies. Sandwich boards are a great way to boost your business exposure with little expense and long term effects.



Calgary sandwich boards are omnipresent: one can find them at almost every intersection, whether promoting a sale or an event, and in front of all strip malls and other retail centres.



EXTRA SIGNS manufactures high quality sandwich boards which can withstand the Canadian weather for years. These signs have the two boards made of ½ inch thick 5-year rated Crezone material. Their Crezone material is a specially made one, and it is coated with oil-based white enamel which lasts many years (as opposed to other similar products coated with regular paint which due to poor adherence to wood surface will start flaking after only one year).



Another notable feature of these rugged sandwich board signs Calgary clients have nothing but compliments about, is the steel reinforced PVC hinge handle, which has been chosen by the company after testing many plastic-only handles (all failed to last).



Regarding the graphics part of the sandwich board: this can be manufactured using two available technological processes: cut vinyl or full color thermo-printing with outdoor rated solvent inks. Both provide durable graphics and successfully have passed the test of time where these signs are in constant exposure to the elements in weather like the city of Calgary typically sees. Moreover, the sandwich boards made using full color thermo-printing, are further protected by a special clear over-laminate which the company offers in two types of finish, non-glare or high gloss, with both being rated graffiti cleanable.



All-in-all, the thermo printed graphics applied on these signs are rated waterproof, common solvents proof, resistant to cleaning solutions, and last but not least graffiti cleanable



EXTRA SIGNS can look after the complete signage needs of clients in Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, Okotoks, Bragg Creek, Chestermere, Strathmore, HighRiver, TurnerValley, Nanton, Olds, Sundre, Canmore, Banff.



Company Info:

EXTRA SIGNS Ltd.

C1 – 3911 Brandon Street SE

CalgaryAB., T2G 4A7

Ph: 403-454-5526

http://www.extrasigns.com/