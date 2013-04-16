Calgary Signs Company Switches to LED Lighting for Traditional Light-Boxes

Calgary, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- EXTRA SIGNS, a sign company in Calgary, has joined the eco-friendly movement by offering LED-fitted light-boxes instead of the traditional fluorescent tubes illuminated signs.



The company offers light boxes Calgary made using paint-coated metal plate for the sign can (white interior color for light dissipation), lexan polycarbonate plastic (or alternately, acrylic plastic) for the sign face (sometimes refer to as the “sign lens”).



Lighting inside uses hundreds (sometimes thousands, depending on the sign’s size) of LED modules that have been wired in series, with a matching Amp rating transformer elegantly concealed inside the concave light reflecting liner.



The electrical part of these illuminated signs Calgary customers (or clients Alberta-wide) order custom-sized from this company, can be made “CSA compliant”.



The company offers clients graphic renderings of their sign, as it will look on the building, pylon, tower, etc. They offer this graphic layout (aka rendering, aka mock-up) at no cost, but only after customer makes the initial deposit payment required to turn the inquiry into an order. EXTRA SIGNS will also provide elevation drawings required during the process of obtaining a signage permit from the City Hall.



Regarding the graphic part of the sign - which is the part that promotes the name and/or message desired, thus most important from an advertising standpoint - the company employs two ways of creating such graphics and install them onto the light-box’s face: vinyl-cut letters and logos, or full color digitally printed backgrounds.



The latter process has the advantage of being able to transpose more than just text lines and logo shapes; gradients, texture backgrounds, and supporting photos can be made part of the sign face’s graphic. The material used is a translucent vinyl media which is printed using specialty large format printers that use solvent inks and heat the material so that the ink is absorbed deep into the vinyl, rendering the final product 100% waterproof and long lasting (its durability and resistance to UV can be further enhanced by applying specialty clear over laminate film on top of the printed graphic).



All-in-all, the company offers highly appreciated illuminated signs of great quality.



EXTRA SIGNS can look after the complete signage needs of clients in Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, Okotoks, Bragg Creek, Chestermere, Strathmore, HighRiver, TurnerValley, Nanton, Olds, Sundre, Canmore, Banff.



Company Info:

EXTRA SIGNS Ltd.

C1 – 3911 Brandon Street SE

CalgaryAB., T2G 4A7

Ph: 403-454-5526

http://www.extrasigns.com/