Calgary Stylist Offers Wardrobe Assistance to Flood Victims

Alberta, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Jackie Hickson, whose company Power of Style presents corporate styling seminars and one-on-one "wardrobe interventions," has offered her fashion expertise to anyone affected by the Calgary floods. "I am offering my services," said Hickson. "If you need any help with your closet, wardrobe, rebuilding - it may not be much, but if I can offer you some 'calm' after the chaos (of the floods), it would be my absolute pleasure. So proud to be a Calgarian!"



After a disaster, "the emotional and psychological toll is often just as serious, though less visible, as the material damage," says Kathryn Williams in her article 'After A Disaster: Twelve Unexpected Things Victims Need.'



"Sometimes small personal comforts can help return a sense of normalcy," said Williams.



But when given emergency clothing, some may find it difficult to feel good. Hickson's offer of her styling and wardrobe assessment services specializes in making the most of what they have so that the women of Calgary can feel good about themselves while trying to get their lives back together.



Hickson has teamed up with Dress for Success, an international non-profit group that offers free suits to unemployed women so that they can look professional when they have a job interview. In her work with clients providing closet interventions, items no longer needed by the clients are donated to Dress for Success.



More than a stylist, Hickson would rather empower and educate her clients as opposed to being instrumental in every fashion or wardrobe decision. "Knowledge is power!" is Hickson's credo. Her 'lunch and learn' corporate seminars identify and diagnose body types and fashion personalities and then offers the tools to create winning wardrobes on any budget.



"I teach my clients the value of dressing well - personally and professionally. It's about cultivating confidence and self-esteem while having fun."



"Jackie is truly one of a kind. She has exceptional style and an eye for fashion. One of her greatest assets is that she is able to customize the shopping experience to your needs and personal style to enhance your overall experience," said one satisfied client. "I was really set in my own ways, limiting many styles and colors to my wardrobe. Jackie helped me break through my one dimensional way of thinking and showed me how to add to my current wardrobe. I actually dreaded shopping before meeting Jackie. I found myself buying things just to get something, and repeatedly buying the same styles. Jackie has actually helped me build an eye for what works for my body, wearing pieces to build an outfit, and feeling good about what I buy and wear. Not only is she a great personal shopping companion, but a pleasure to be around. There is no awkwardness, its just like shopping with your friend who has great style and insight."



"I am an avid non-shopper and was very impressed with Jackie’s ability to make shopping fun and enormously successful," shared another happy client. "In a matter of a few hours we completely replaced my drab wardrobe with new styles and colours in very flattering well-fitted clothes. I was also surprised by how much of my existing wardrobe that she convinced me to keep that has now been rejuvenated with better coordinated separates. She has definitely mastered the art of pulling together great business casual looks as well as business wear. I was both skeptical and nervous about the investment of time and expense in working with Jackie to organize my closet and shopping for new clothes, but I am very glad that I did it. I feel great going to work in my new wardrobe!"



Hickson, who has worked in the fashion industry for over 20 years starting out in retail and moving into direct sales, says that "Direct sales is where I really developed my passion for working with women. I just love knowing that I've given someone that extra boost of self-esteem because they know that they look amazing. It's very satisfying."



After battling cancer for the second time, Hickson decided that she wanted to "do something that made her smile each and every day." She decided to fuel her passion for style by offering wardrobe and fashion expertise to help women look and feel great - no matter what their age, shape or size.



If you would like to take advantage of Jackie Hickson's Power of Style, she can be reached at +1 403-870-8573 or at jackie@powerofstyle.ca. Her website is www.powerofstyle.ca.



Power of Style

Fashion Central

805 1st Street SW

Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 7N2



Media Contact: Jackie Hickson

Email: jackie@powerofstyle.ca

Phone: +1 403-870-8573

Site: www.powerofstyle.ca