Calgary Support Local Announces New Directory Website to Serve Local Community

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2020 -- Calgary Support Local is service that has been committed to assisting local businesses in the Calgary area through their effective directory service. Recently, they announced the launch of a new website that will make it even easier for customers to locate businesses and service providers.



Calgary Support Local's new website provides free promotions to local businesses, alongside a number of their other services. With the goal of aiding community members and keeping business open during the difficult times created by COVID-19, the team behind the directory website has been working tirelessly to make sure that the website is as good as it can be. The Calgary Directory has proven to be a boon for both customers and businesses in the area.



The online directory offers promotions and discounts to customers, while also providing contact details and locations of local businesses. With updated information and new listings always being available, one is able to find the ideal service without much work.



Calgary Support Local stated that they are aware of the impact that COVID-19 has had on local businesses. With limited interaction from the public, it can be difficult for new businesses especially to enter the limelight. They hope that their directory will be useful for Calgary Shop Local or Calgary Buy Local purposes.



They plan on working further on the website to introduce new features and allow for a greater amount of complementary listings. With the end goal being to support the local community in any way possible, they have been showcasing a great amount of time and dedication. Through their efforts, Calgary Support Local has ensured that businesses remain open in the Calgary area, while providing an unbridled level of convenience to the local consumers.



About Calgary Support Local

Calgary Support Local is developed by the Buy Local Directories CA, a subsidiary of Global Messenger Marketing. They are here as a community resource and help small-medium businesses in the Calgary area to reach more local customers and continue the great work in supporting local "Calgary" communities.



The website's Standard Listings are free and a Premium Listing. Through their service, they have assisted many small businesses in remaining open during this recent epidemic. For more information: https://calgarysupportlocal.ca/ or officesuppotlocal@gmail.com