Calgary Weight Loss Programs & Medical Cosmetic Center Offers Juvederm

Age Management Institute™ Calgary is now offering Juvederm, a procedure that makes use of natural-based cosmetic fillers. The practice presents this latest skin care solution along with their other medical cosmetic treatments and weight loss programs in Calgary.



Juvederm is continually becoming a popular option because it offers instant and natural looking results. The process involves the injection of safe cosmetic fillers on aged and dehydrated skin areas. The center's highly qualified physicians, with the assistance of their team of registered nurses, offer to perform this non-surgical procedure in safe environment.



Taking the lead in conducting the procedure is Age Management Institute™ co-owner and Clinical Director Jean Muir, RN. Muir is a highly skilled cosmetic injector with over 25 years of medical cosmetics experience. Together with her associates, she works with patients to determine the most appropriate treatment for yielding the most natural-looking results.



“Juvederm’s most effective use is found in filling in facial lines, such as the parentheses around the mouth, jaw line, and neck area which is a part of our overall anti-aging and rejuvenating skin care program,” said Muir. “We are pleased to provide our patients with the most effective and safe dermal filler products currently approved in Canada to provide smooth, natural looking, lasting results with single treatment.”



The practice invites everyone in the area to try out their latest facial care solution. Visit http://www.CalgaryAgeManagement.com today to find out more. If you would like to schedule an interview with Jean Muir, please call 403-265-4142.



About Age Management Institute™ Calgary

Age Management Institute™ Calgary offers revolutionary therapies to help patients improve their appearance, lose excess weight, and more. They offer various medical and cosmetic procedures including non-surgical body contouring treatments, technologically advanced medical aesthetics, anti-aging and bio-identical hormone replacement therapies, and Botox in Calgary. They conduct programs that fit clients’ individual needs, with careful attention to their health history and medical condition.



