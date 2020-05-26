Calgary's Broadview Homes Announces Show Homes to Now Be Open on Weekends

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted most normal activity across Alberta and Canada as everyone including business work to help reduce the spread of the virus. With phased re-openings starting now in Calgary, things are gradually moving more towards normal. In that spirit, Broadview Homes recently announced its showhomes will now be open starting Saturday, May 23 2020 on weekends for new home buyers to view first-hand. The excitement surrounding the news is high.



"We are very pleased to open our showhomes on the weekends to help home buyers find a new home," commented Peter-John Woolf, Broadview Homes Vice-President. "There's nothing like walking through a house to see a model's stunning features and unique layout. It allows them the opportunity to see how a home will fit their families' needs and lifestyle prior to building one on a lot and location of their choice. We look forward to getting back to a more normal schedule as the health situation allows."



Weekdays will be by appointment only and can be scheduled online at http://yycinfo.broadviewhomes.com/online-show-home-booking.



Safety for staff and visitors continues to be a top priority for Broadview Homes. As a precaution, Broadview has taken extra measures such as allowing only one group (max 5 people and no children) through a showhome at a time, limiting contact while walking through the house, asking everyone to practice social distancing, and cleaning surfaces in showhomes before and after each group.



For more information visit https://www.broadviewhomescalgary.com/, and our general Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BroadviewHomesCalgary.



About Broadview Homes

At Broadview Homes, innovation and quality are standard. With authentic, vibrant designs and consistently high specifications, Broadview builds the home you want, even if it means moving walls. Founded over 30 years ago with the belief that the excitement of buying a home should last well after you've first walked into a showroom, Broadview (part of the Qualico group of home builders) continues to build homes with this philosophy - and in doing so gives home owners more, while paying less.