Calgary's Broadview Homes Reveals New Research on the Five Most Popular Kitchen Upgrade Features

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- Building a home requires thought and planning, especially when it comes to picking features that are important to their family and lifestyle while staying on budget. Calgary homebuilder Broadview Homes understands these needs inside and out. In an effort to help inspire home buyers to make sound decisions in this area, the company recently revealed its latest research on the five most popular upgraded features in the Calgary kitchens over the last five years.



"We always do our best to help home buyers be informed about trends and what's popular when it comes to getting a home that exceeds their expectations," commented Peter-John Woolf, Broadview Homes Vice-President. "This new data on the most popular features in the kitchen will help homebuyers. I see it as a starting point for them to start to let their imagination see all the possibilities available to them."



According to Broadview Homes, the five most popular kitchen features include: cabinets to the ceiling; adding a hood fan with built-in microwave; built-in oven with cooktop; under-cabinet lighting; and a deeper island. The homebuilder offers all of these upgrades to their standard specifications as well as more custom upgrades and unique features whenever customers request them.



Because Broadview Homes includes many features that other builders list as upgrades, customers often pay less for premium features and get more of what they want included in the base price. The company has established a remarkable reputation that stretches back over 25-years for building homes with unique, custom features that make dreams come true.



Showhomes are open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 2 to 8pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 noon to 5 pm for showhomes in the following communities: Beacon Heights, Boulder Creek (Langdon), Crestmont, Dawson's Landing (Chestermere), Evanston, Harmony (Springbank), Hudson in Creekstone, Kinniburgh (Chestermere), Rancher's Rise (Okotoks), Ravenswood (Airdrie), Redstone and Rivercrest (Cochrane).



Weekdays are by appointment only and can be booked online at the Broadview Homes website: http://yycinfo.broadviewhomes.com/online-show-home-booking.



For more information visit https://www.broadviewhomescalgary.com/, our general Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BroadviewHomesCalgary or our blog post http://yycblog.broadviewhomes.com/blog/calgary-5-most-popular-new-home-kitchen-upgrades-research.



About Broadview Homes

At Broadview Homes, innovation and quality are standard. With authentic, vibrant designs and consistently high specifications, Broadview builds the home you want, even if it means moving walls. Founded over 30 years ago with the belief that the excitement of buying a home should last well after you've first walked into a showroom, Broadview (part of the Qualico group of home builders) continues to build homes with this philosophy - and in doing so gives home owners more, while paying less.



Contact

Broadview Homes

100, 5709 – 2 Street SE

Calgary, AB T2H 2W4

(403) 253-3318

info@broadviewhomes.com

https://www.broadviewhomescalgary.com/