Calgary's Broadview Homes Reveals This Year's Top Three New Home Design Trends

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2020 -- Few people were expecting to be home so much in 2020, and many people's homes simply weren't ready for all the things we needed our homes to be. Plus, being at home has given people time to think about what's important and rethink what they want in a home. In that spirit, Calgary-based Broadview Homes recently took a look at the top three 2020 home design trends based on what features their customers added to new home plans being built in communities in and around Calgary.



"We are always keeping our finger on the pulse of what new home buyers are looking for, and then we do our best to provide it," commented Peter-John Woolf, Broadview Homes Vice-President. "This year is no exception, except the changes are a bit more dramatic thanks to the coronavirus."



The three most popular Calgary home design trends include having a home office on the first floor, the addition of a legal suite, and a second floor or rooftop patio. And, the homebuilder is now happy to make them available by incorporating these features into their floor plans.



A home office has come to be essential for all homes this year, and it isn't a trend that's likely to go away. A growing number of people plan to work from home at least part of the time even after the pandemic. Having an office on the main floor is a real luxury and many are adding features like soundproofing to allow them to work comfortably without being isolated from the rest of the family.



Another growing trend is for multiple generations to live in the same home. There are numerous reasons for it from caring for older parents to childcare to simply buying a bigger home with more features in communities with more amenities. Adding a legal suite allows these families to live together while still keeping some privacy and independence.



Some people many find rooftop or second floor patios a surprising trend. But with more people wanting to find places to relax and enjoy spaces at home, it makes perfect sense. It's an outdoor space that many new home buyers are including to take advantage of mountain views, setting it up for entertaining or simply to create a private retreat.



About Broadview Homes

At Broadview Homes, innovation and quality are standard. With authentic, vibrant designs and consistently high specifications, Broadview builds the home you want, even if it means moving walls. Founded over 30 years ago with the belief that the excitement of buying a home should last well after you've first walked into a showroom, Broadview (part of the Qualico group of home builders) continues to build homes with this philosophy - and in doing so gives home owners more, while paying less.



