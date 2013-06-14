CalHealth Unveils Streamlined Information and Options for Health Insurance in California

Carmel, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Cal Health Insurance is a one of a kind online health insurance guide helping the users to find the best deal, helping them quote suitably and get good coverage at affordable prices. This is extremely favourable for people wishing to get California Health insurance for themselves, their family or for the employees of their company or the company itself.



California Health Insurance (http://www.calhealth.net/) covers a dedicated 3 point plan that helps the users to get an in depth information about the services offered.



1.) Getting a quote:

There are three options available when you wish to get a quote for your California Health insurance. The first belongs to an individual or a family. This includes any member of the family who is under 65 years of age. The second option is for small businesses and covers employees ranging from 2 to 50 and the final option covers seniors who are 65 years of age or more.



2.) Weighing options concerning health insurance using the 2 decade experience that California health Insurance boasts of:

The Health insurance in California is getting more intricate if not easier. Cal Health is a licensed health insurance agent which has a credibility of 2 decades. They take special interest in their clients and ensure that they get the best deal for their health insurance. Their approach is unbiased and neutral. They use transparent methods to get their customers the best deal they possibly can. They do not force upon a customer to buy a particular health insurance. All they do is answer their queries and help them in their quest to get a good affordable deal.



3.) Cal Health helps you apply for the right health insurance online:

They provide the fastest way to get access to a good quality California Health Insurance cover. Cal Health helps the customers in their journey and gives them an immense amount of flexibility.



Health reform changes are another aspect of California Health insurance and these changes get updated on a weekly basis.



About Cal Health

Cal Health is one of the initial online websites helping the users get a good deal for their health insurance. They guide the users to get a suitable quote for their health insurance at rates that are pocket friendly and services that are impeccable.



Media Contact:

Name: Dennis Jarvis

Email: dennis@calhealth.net

Phone: (800) 320-6269

Location: Carmel, CA

Website: http://www.calhealth.net/