Calibrate.co.uk Provides Three-Day Calibration Services

Stockton-on-Tees, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Premium calibration provider Calibrate Calibration and Laboratory Services is offering quality calibration for companies who are looking to have their equipment tested for accuracy and safety. What separate their services from other companies is that they offer fast turnaround time and competitive starting rate of just £25, which is one of the best rates for these services available on the Internet today.



Calibrate.co.uk offers to calibrate a wide range of equipment test types for just three days, or the service is entirely free. This is essential for companies that have limited available tools that and see calibration to be a process that will slow down their work and decrease productivity. All that is needed is to ship off the equipment using one of the partner shippers and wait for its return within three days. One can refer to the website to see the list of equipment that are within the company’s three-day return promise.



They provide UKAS certified calibrations across the UK and all calibrations are done to comply with ISO/IEC 170125:2005. Included in the calibration services that the company provides are tools and dimensional equipment calibration, sound meter calibration and gas calibration. At the same time, Calibrate.co.uk is a test equipment repair centre, and they can proceed to repairing faulty test equipment right away.



Companies that have problematic test equipment can also request for repair and send their equipment using one of their easy shipping methods. If there is difficulty in shipping off their equipment, on-site or mobile calibration can be requested instead.



The company has been around for years and has provided top calibration services for known companies such as Argos, Mitie, Bupa, Npower, and NHS. Calibrate.co.uk is a member of the PASS group of companies. For more information or requests about the company’s services, you may visit their website at www.calibrate.co.uk.



Contact: Barry Atkins



barry@tester.co.uk



Tel: 0845 365 3949



Company: PASS Ltd



Address:



1 Alberto Street, Stockton-on-Tees, TS18 2BQ