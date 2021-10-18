Calibration Management Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2026: Fluke, Qualer, Transcat

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2021 -- The Global Calibration Management Software Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and may grow further during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Key Players in This Report Include:

CyberMetrics Corporation (United States),Fluke Corporation (Fortive) (United States),PQ Systems (GagePack) (United States),Beamex (Sarlin Group Oy) (Finland),Prime Technologies (ProCalV5) (United States),CompuCal (Ireland),QUBYX (United States),Ape Software Inc (Japan),Qualer (United States),Isolocity (Canada),Transcat, Inc. (United States)



Definition:

The calibration management software automates the process of scheduling the calibration, monitoring and calibrating gauges, maintenance requirement, and other assets, helping organizations ensure consistent quality and increased efficiency in all types of industrial settings. The software helps in ensuring the moving parts have lubricants and ensure consumable products used in a process are replaced in advance. It eliminates the need to wait for things run low or for an error to occur.



Market Trends:

- The Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Calibration Management Software

- Technological Advancement in Calibration Management Software



Market Drivers:

- The Demand for Minimized Expenses and Maximized Efficiency in Managing the Asset

- Need for Automation in Planning and Scheduling of Calibration Work



Market Opportunities:

- The Awareness about the Use and Benefits of Calibration Management Software in Various Industries



The Global Calibration Management Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Oil and Gas Extraction, Refining, Pharmaceutical, Power Production Facilities, Food Production Facilities), Pricing Option (Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise), Features (Alerts/Notifications, Calibration Instructions, Certificate/Label Printing, Compliance Management, Reporting/Analytics), Operating System (Windows, Android, IOS, Others)



Global Calibration Management Software market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



