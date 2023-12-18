Calibration Services Market Size, Share, Opportunities & Forecast 2030

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2023 -- The global calibration services market is projected to grow from USD 5.7 billion in 2023 to USD 8.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.



The calibration services market has experienced significant growth driven by growing demand for quality and inspection equipment in precision manufacturing, the need for interoperability testing, and strict regulatory standards imposed by governments to ensure product safety and environmental protection. These factors have collectively contributed to the expansion of the market. Additionally, the increasing complexity of technological instruments, the globalization of trade, the emphasis on measurement accuracy for quality control, and risk mitigation in safety-critical sectors are also fueling the demand for calibration services.



Third-party vendor to record for the highest growth of the calibration services market



Third-party calibration services are calibration offerings provided by independent companies or vendors that are not affiliated with the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of the measuring instruments or equipment. These calibration service providers specialize in calibrating a wide range of instruments from various manufacturers, offering calibration solutions to diverse industries. Choosing third-party calibration services provides organizations with several benefits.



By application, the aerospace & defence is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



the stringent quality and safety requirements within the aerospace & defense industries. Calibration services play a crucial role in ensuring that measurement and testing equipment used in these sectors meet the exacting standards required for aircraft, spacecraft, military hardware, and related components. Accurate calibration guarantees the precision of instruments like avionics systems, radar equipment, navigational tools, and weapons systems, contributing to the overall performance, safety, and reliability of aerospace and defense systems. As these industries continue to advance and adopt cutting-edge technologies, the demand for specialized calibration services is expected to rise further, driven by the need to maintain strict compliance with industry regulations and ensure optimal functionality in critical applications.



Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest share of the overall calibration services market by 2030



Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to be one of the key markets for calibration services in the future, due to its high growth potential for industries as compared to the other regions. The other major factors favoring the APAC market include the emergence of industries and high-cost benefits due to the lower wages in the region. The APAC region includes some of the leading markets such as China, Japan, and India. The growth of the calibration services market in the APAC region is mainly attributed to the increasing investments, growing manufacturing activities in the region, and significant research and development activities.



Key Market Players



Keysight Technologies (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Tektronix, Inc. (US), and VIAVI Solutions Inc. (US) are some of the key players in the calibration services market.