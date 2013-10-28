Calico Jack's Cantina Announces Halloween Specials

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- In an effort to please their guests with a party atmosphere on Halloween, Calico Jack’s Cantina in New York City is announcing their crazy specials for a wild Halloween celebration. In a joint effort with McFadden’s, guests who purchase tickets to the October 26th event at Calico Jack’s Cantina will also receive access to the same specials at McFadden’s—also located on 42nd Street—with the same wristband.



Tickets cost just $30 and guests will be awarded a three hour open bar special from 9 pm-12 am. Dress up in the scariest and most creative costume to have the chance to win a $200 costume contest, which will take place at midnight. Be sure to purchase tickets in advance before they sell out due to capacity issues. Those who take the initiative to buy their tickets prior to the event will receive a VIP wristband.



Once guests experience the parties thrown at Calico Jack’s, they can visit any day of the week—excluding weekends—to take advantage of a premium happy hour in NYC. There are happy hours before 6 pm and after 6 pm with a variety of drink specials. Group rates are available for coworkers to get together after work or friends to meet up in the evenings. To receive the happy hour specials after 6 pm on Thursdays and Fridays, a wristband must be purchased at the door.



To gear up for the New Year and celebrate another grueling, yet successful year in New York City, Calico Jack’s hosts a premier New Year’s Eve party every year. There are live DJs performing, party favors given, a huge celebration on the dance floor, and some of the most affordable drink packages in the city.



For more information regarding the Halloween specials at Calico Jack’s Cantina or to inquire about the exclusive New Year’s Eve party in NYC, please call 212-557-4300 or visit their website today.



About Calico Jack’s

Offering affordable food and drink specials in NYC, Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina is located at 800 2nd Avenue on the corner of 42nd Street. The established Mexican restaurant and bar is open daily, serving bar specials every night of the week. The restaurant/bar specializes in hosting private parties of any size for any occasion. Guests can inquire about the open bar party packages and custom catering options for any event.



For further information on upcoming drink specials or specials events coming to Calico Jack’s, visit http://www.calicojacksnyc.com/.