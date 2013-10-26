Calico Jack's Cantina in Glendale Announces Halloween Festivities

Glendale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2013 -- For a chance to go out and display those fashionable and creative costumes for Halloween, Calico Jack’s Cantina in Glendale is pleased to announce their participation in two separate Halloween festivities. To start off the eerie holiday celebration, those interested in a zombie run with makeup streaming down the face and the most creative zombie costumes will be able to participate in a professionally organized run at midnight on Saturday, October 26. The event planners will coordinate with interested parties to get them on their VIP list.



On Halloween, Calico Jack’s Cantina, one of the bars at Westgate in Glendale, AZ, will be participating in a Howler pub crawl. This event is in association with McFadden’s of Glendale and those who attend the celebration will receive $3 domestic drafts at Calico Jack’s Cantina all night, as well as $5 coyote bite shots, in appreciation of the Phoenix Coyotes.



Come with friends and enjoy a vibrant atmosphere with a spacious dance floor to dance with goblins and zombies and famous celebrities, all in the same night. Those in the best dressed and most creative costumes will have a chance to win some prizes with the costume contest at 12:30 am.



To keep up with the holiday theme, Calico Jack’s Cantina will play host to one of the exclusive New Year’s Eve parties in Glendale. Ring in the New Year on the dance floor or celebrate outside on the patio with a close-knit group of friends. There will be live DJ performances, bottle service available, a champagne toast with the entire bar and plenty of food to go around. With various drink specials, Calico Jack’s has the No. 1 New Year’s Eve party in Westgate.



For more information on the zombie run and Halloween extravaganza, or to inquire about tickets to the premier New Year’s Eve event, please call 623-877-5225 or visit their website today.



About Calico Jack’s

Coming to the Valley from New York City, Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina offers the best in dining and entertainment. Calico Jack’s is located at 6770 N Sunrise Blvd. inside Westgate City Centre. The hours of operations for the bar are Sunday through Saturday from 12pm to 2am. Happy hour specials are available Monday through Friday from 4pm to 7pm. Located next to the jobing.com arena, Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina will please concert goers and sports fans alike as well as be a favorite with shoppers in the area with daily lunch specials. With great happy hours specials and drink prices, Calico Jack’s dedicates its time and effort into becoming the new hot spot in the West Valley.



For further information on upcoming specials and events at Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina in Glendale, please visit http://www.calicojacksglendale.com/.