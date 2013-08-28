Calico Jack's Cantina in Glendale Announces New Happy Hour Specials

Glendale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- With happy hour every weeknight from 4 pm-7 pm consisting of $5 calls, $3 drafts and $3 house margaritas, Calico Jack’s Cantina in Glendale is pleased to announce its new happy hour specials. All day Monday guests receive half-price taps and appetizers with $15 Corona buckets. On Tuesdays kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée, as well as $5 mini domestic pitchers. Purchase $1 beers every Wednesday, contributing to the party atmosphere of Calico Jack’s. With these specials on top of the daily happy hour prices, the entertainment and nightlife is like no other bar in Arizona.



The party doesn’t stop after happy hour ends at Calico Jack’s. With live DJs every weekend and music to please the entire crowd, the night is filled with contests, theme nights, and party lights. Calico Jack’s Cantina provides the best location for a private party in Glendale. With the biggest dance floor in Westgate, the professional party planners provide a stress free environment with good times awaiting. Guests can secure a live DJ for their party or if they prefer, Calico Jack’s can arrange to bring in a live band of the guest’s choice. There are private rooms and VIP sections available for reservation and there are drink specials and group discounts available for parties of any size.



Calico Jack’s is planning specials and champagne toasts for the craziest New Year’s Eve event in Glendale. With an extravagant nightlife and a patio bar equipped with TVs and overlooking the Westgate City Center fountain, this NYE will be unforgettable for all attendees. To hear more about the specials or to inquire on the NYE festivities, please call 623-877-5225 today.



About Calico Jack’s

Coming to the Valley from New York City, Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina offers the best in dining and entertainment. Calico Jack’s is located at 6770 N Sunrise Blvd. inside Westgate City Centre. The hours of operations for the bar are Sunday through Saturday from 12pm to 2am. Happy hour specials are available Monday through Friday from 4pm to 7pm. Located next to the jobing.com arena, Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina will please concert goers and sports fans alike as well as be a favorite with shoppers in the area with daily lunch specials. With great happy hours specials and drink prices, Calico Jack’s dedicates its time and effort into becoming the new hot spot in the West Valley.



For further information on upcoming specials and events at Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina in Glendale, please visit http://www.calicojacksglendale.com/.