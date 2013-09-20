Calico Jack's Cantina in Glendale Announces New Thursday Night Drink Specials

Glendale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Offering some of the best specials in town, Calico Jack’s Cantina in Glendale is pleased to announce their new Thursday night drink specials. For those who wish to get a head start on their weekend activities, Thursdays will now be sponsored by Dirty Tequila and guests will be able to purchase Dirty Tequila drinks and domestic drafts all night for just $3. Guests must contact the Calico Jack’s event specialist to be placed on a VIP list and take advantage of this exclusive offer.



There will be a live DJ spinning the latest tracks to get the party started and keep the party going all night. If tequila is the drink of choice, then this fine Mexican cuisine is the place to be on Thursday nights. This is the perfect time to catch the NFL Thursday night game for those who can’t view it at home. Bring a few friends, drink a few beers and load up on $3 tequilas for an entertaining and memorable night.



Calico Jack’s in Glendale also plays host to private parties. Whether celebrating a birthday or a reunion, there is a variety of drink and food packages—even beer tub services—to make any party a success. If looking for holiday party venues in Glendale, Calico Jack’s will plan and execute the party; all the guests have to do is show up and the host will drink free.



After cashing in on the Thursday deals and exclusive party celebrations, guests can talk to an event planning specialist to learn about the hottest New Year’s Eve party in Glendale. Interested parties in all special events can call 623-877-5225 or visit the website for more information.



About Calico Jack’s

Coming to the Valley from New York City, Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina offers the best in dining and entertainment. Calico Jack’s is located at 6770 N Sunrise Blvd. inside Westgate City Centre. The hours of operations for the bar are Sunday through Saturday from 12pm to 2am. Happy hour specials are available Monday through Friday from 4pm to 7pm. Located next to the jobing.com arena, Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina will please concert goers and sports fans alike as well as be a favorite with shoppers in the area with daily lunch specials. With great happy hours specials and drink prices, Calico Jack’s dedicates its time and effort into becoming the new hot spot in the West Valley.



For further information on upcoming specials and events at Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina in Glendale, please visit http://www.calicojacksglendale.com/.