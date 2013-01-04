Calico Jack's Cantina in Glendale Is Now Taking Private Party Reservations for 2013

Glendale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Calico Jack’s Cantina, the famous Mexican bar in Glendale, is now taking private party reservations for the New Year. 2012 brought Calico Jack’s Cantina many fabulous moments, but 2013 is going to be even better. Calico Jack’s Cantina in Glendale is going to provide multiple catering and party packages for every private party booked for 2013. The most popular choice for a private party hosted at Calico Jack’s Cantina is the open bar package. With the open bar package, guests can pay a set amount at the beginning of the night, and drink an unlimited amount of craft beers, and domestic bottles. What better way to celebrate a special event, than by enjoying an unlimited supply of drinks. The unique experiences guests have at the Mexican bar/restaurant, will keep them coming back to celebrate more special events in the future.



Along with the open multiple party packages, Calico Jack’s Cantina also provides a private party room in Glendale. The private party room is an ideal location for many parties or events including bridal showers, corporate luncheons and birthday parties. The private party room at Calico Jack’s Cantina is perfect because it offers ample space and plenty of room for multiple forms of entertainment. An event staff will be on hand throughout the night to serve groups drinks and food. This instant service is popular among guests because they do not have to fight the bar crowd for a drink. When people are thinking of a great place to host their private party in Glendale, Calico Jack’s Mexican themed restaurant is the first venue to cross their mind.



About Calico Jack’s

Coming to the Valley from New York City, Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina offers the best in dining and entertainment. Calico Jack’s is located at 6770 N Sunrise Blvd. inside Westgate City Centre. The hours of operations for the bar are Sunday through Saturday from 12pm to 2am. Happy Hour specials are available Monday through Friday, from 4pm to 7pm. Located next to the jobing.com arena, Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina will please concert goers and sports fans alike, as well as be a favorite with shoppers in the area, with daily lunch specials. With great happy hours specials and drink prices, Calico Jack’s dedicates its time and effort into becoming the new hot spot in the West Valley.



