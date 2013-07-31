Calico Jack's Cantina in Glendale Now Accepting Holiday Party Reservations for 2013

Glendale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Calico Jack’s Cantina in Glendale is pleased to announce they are now accepting holiday party reservations for the fall and winter seasons of 2013. As one of the best holiday party locations in Glendale, Calico Jack’s will provide everything needed for an unforgettable holiday party. The event specialist will offer open bar packages and much more. Guests will be able to choose the food and drinks they would like for the party along with a cash bar or beer tub service. To make a reservation for an upcoming holiday party, please contact the event specialist by calling 623-877-5225.



Along with being one of the best holiday party venues in Glendale, Calico Jack’s offers a fun atmosphere for bachelorette parties. Before getting married, bachelorettes can party down, one final time, in the special VIP section of the restaurant. The VIP section is ideal for larger parties, with the ability to accommodate up to 30 guests. The friendly staff will work with the event specialist to give the party everything they desire for a fun night out. Women getting married during the holiday season can inquire about a Christmas or New Year’s Eve themed bachelorette party.



Calico Jack’s Cantina in Glendale has been home to many unforgettable parties throughout its existence. People reserve the restaurant for bachelorette, birthday, corporate, and holiday parties because they know they will be greeted with a professional staff that will do all the legwork involved with planning a party. People should make their holiday party reservations soon because the dates are bound to be filled.



About Calico Jack’s

Coming to the Valley from New York City, Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina offers the best in dining and entertainment. Calico Jack’s is located at 6770 N Sunrise Blvd. inside Westgate City Centre. The hours of operations for the bar are Sunday through Saturday from 12pm to 2am. Happy hour specials are available Monday through Friday from 4pm to 7pm. Located next to the jobing.com arena, Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina will please concert goers and sports fans alike as well as be a favorite with shoppers in the area with daily lunch specials. With great happy hours specials and drink prices, Calico Jack’s dedicates its time and effort into becoming the new hot spot in the West Valley.



For further information on upcoming specials and events at Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina in Glendale, please visit http://www.calicojacksglendale.com/.