Calico Jack's Cantina in NYC Is Now Taking Reservations for Bachelorette Parties

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Calico Jack’s, the famous Mexican restaurant in NYC, is now taking reservations for Bachelorette parties. Guests who book their bachelorette party with Calico Jack’s Cantina will drink for free. Cheap drink specials will also be available for guests of the bride to be and there will be various top shelf packages to choose from. To make a reservation for a bachelorette party in NYC, contact the event coordinator at Mandi.McFaddens@gmail.com.



Cindy S. had this to say about the food service at Calico Jack’s in a recent Yelp review: “Calico Jack's is cute, you get free chips and salsa as soon as you sit down at a table, and it was not very crowded or rowdy at all, and most people were in their young twenties and professionals, not crazy 16-year old party animals. If you go on Tuesdays they have $1 beers and $3 margaritas that are delicious IMO, and I ordered a steak quesadilla for dinner that was delicious, and had chopped peppers and came with sour cream...very tasty. Service was good, and overall a great experience and I look forward to going again and trying other items off the menu, especially on a Tues with those $3 margaritas :)”



Calico Jack’s is known by their guests as the best Mexican bar in NYC. Fresh, vibrant and full of flavor, the menu at Calico Jack's Cantina combines the bold spicy tastes of southern bayou fare with south-of-the-border favorites for a Cajun-Mexican mix that's sure to please everyone. Whether guests are in the mood for a great lunch or dinner or are just looking for a place to meet friends for drinks, Calico Jack’s is the ideal location for a great time.



About Calico Jack’s

Offering the cheap food and drink specials in NYC, Calico Jack’s NYC is located at 800 2nd Avenue on the corner of 42nd Street. The NYC Mexican restaurant is open daily. They are specialized in hosting private parties of any size for any occasion in one or more of their three event locations, including NYC. Ask about their open bar party package and extensive catering options.



For more information please visit http://www.calicojacksnyc.com/.