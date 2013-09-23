Calico Jack's Cantina Now Offering Happy Hour Specials on Saturdays

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Already hosting a top-notch happy hour in NYC, Calico Jack’s Cantina is now offering happy hour specials on Saturdays until 9 pm. Starting at 4 in the afternoon, those college football fans or happy hour enthusiasts can come in to take advantage of $3 draft beers and half-price appetizers. With TVs surrounding the bar and situated throughout the restaurant, guests can enjoy their food while cheering on their Texas A&M Aggies. Every person wearing maroon and white will receive additional food and drink specials.



For those who can’t get enough of Mexican cuisine, the appetizers are a delight. With the option of purchasing Jalapeno Poppers, Cajun Popcorn Shrimp, nachos and more, there is plenty that Calico Jack’s Cantina offers on Saturdays at the unbeatable price of half-off for five straight hours. Wash it down with a cold Corona and enjoy the afternoon accompanied by fellow Aggies fans in an energetic atmosphere.



Aside from the Saturday specials, there are happy hours every weekday until 6 pm. With $3 coronas and margaritas, guests can enjoy an affordable lunch break. Come in on Tuesdays for $1 draft beers starting at 6 pm, the perfect remedy after a long work day. With specials, events, and a vibrant nightlife every day of the week, Calico Jack’s Cantina has the best happy hours and serves as the perfect venue for any party.



Talk with the event planning specialists to organize a private party. With bonus specials for group parties, Calico Jack’s is the perfect place to throw a birthday party, a fundraiser to increase awareness of a certain organization, or a corporate gathering during the holidays. For a private party room in NYC, there are three separate rooms available to reserve at Calico Jack’s. Guests can receive a catered party and private, open bars to celebrate any occasion. Whether the party is large or small, there is plenty of space to cater to the needs of any sized event.



For further information on the Saturday specials and private party rooms at Calico Jack’s Cantina in New York City, please call 212-558-4300 or visit the website to learn more today.



About Calico Jack’s

Offering affordable food and drink specials in NYC, Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina is located at 800 2nd Avenue on the corner of 42nd Street. The established Mexican restaurant and bar is open daily, serving bar specials every night of the week. The restaurant/bar specializes in hosting private parties of any size for any occasion. Guests can inquire about the open bar party packages and custom catering options for any event.



For further information on upcoming drink specials or specials events coming to Calico Jack’s, visit http://www.calicojacksnyc.com/.