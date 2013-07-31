Calico Jack's Cantina Now Offering New Happy Hour Specials This Summer

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Calico Jack’s Cantina is pleased to announce they are now serving new happy hour specials that will make this summer hotter than ever. The new happy hour in NYC will be an all-day event, ending at 6pm every weekday. During happy hour, guests will be treated to $3 Coronas & Margaritas at the bar area. As the sun beats down on New York City, people can head over to Calico Jack’s to cool down with these new drink specials. Monday-Wednesday will be extra special because the happy hour will also include a half-price appetizer menu. Guests can spend their lunch break at the bar, sipping on ice cold Margaritas and eating a delicious appetizer. For more information on the exciting happy hour specials, please call 212-557-4300.



Along with providing guests new happy hour specials for the summer, Calico Jack’s is also accepting reservations for any private party in NYC. The best thing about throwing the party at Calico Jack’s is that the event specialist will plan everything so guests can be stress-free during the party. The restaurant has experience hosting various events in the past including bachelorette, birthday, corporate, and holiday parties.



During the party, the guest of honor will enjoy complimentary drinks throughout the night. Each party will also receive a complimentary fishbowl and other great deals. Groups can choose open bar deals or other party packages. The event specialist will customize a special package that has everything the group needs. Calico Jack’s Cantina is dedicated to giving guests the most extensive list of party planning options available. By having more options available, groups are bound to get everything they want. Party favors, decorations, cakes, and live entertainment can all be negotiated with the event specialist. Due to the bar’s popularity, dates for private parties are bound to fill up, so people should make their reservations before it’s too late.



About Calico Jack’s

Offering affordable food and drink specials in NYC, Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina is located at 800 2nd Avenue on the corner of 42nd Street. The established Mexican restaurant and bar is open daily, serving bar specials every night of the week. The restaurant/bar specializes in hosting private parties of any size for any occasion. Guests can inquire about the open bar party packages and custom catering options for any event.



For further information on upcoming drink specials or specials events coming to Calico Jack’s, visit http://www.calicojacksnyc.com/.