Calico Jack's Cantina Now Offering to Host Private Parties

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- For an opportunity to throw the next memorable party in New York City, whether it be a birthday party or a corporate luncheon, Calico Jack’s Cantina is now offering to host private parties. With a variety of drink packages to choose from and rooms capable of accommodating large groups, Calico Jack’s Cantina can plan, coordinate and execute a memorable party for all guests. They offer open bar party packages and there is a private space where large parties can receive their own waitressing service.



The specialized event coordinators will throw the party, leaving the host and their guests to drink, eat, socialize, dance and have a good time. Every host will drink free and their groups will receive drink specials all night. Calico Jack’s Cantina is the perfect venue for a bachelorette party with no payment required until it’s time to party. For the maid of honor, throwing an unforgettable bachelorette party for all the girls is no easy task. At Calico Jack’s, they work with the guests to set up a flawless night. The same goes for birthday parties. Birthday guests receive free drinks while there are open bar deals and drink specials for all their friends. Any size party can be accommodated and every guest of honor will receive a free fishbowl with parties of 10 or more.



Take advantage of the private party room to celebrate the No. 1 New Year’s Eve event in NYC. At Calico Jack’s Cantina, there are monster deals on New Year’s, including drink tickets and open bar packages to be a part of the best NYE party in NYC. Consisting of constant dancing, drinking and partying in a lively setting, the night won’t end when the ball drops as the bar remains open until 4 am six days of the week. To purchase tickets to the New Year’s bash, or to inquire about reserving private party rooms, call 212-557-4300 today.



About Calico Jack’s

Offering affordable food and drink specials in NYC, Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina is located at 800 2nd Avenue on the corner of 42nd Street. The established Mexican restaurant and bar is open daily, serving bar specials every night of the week. The restaurant/bar specializes in hosting private parties of any size for any occasion. Guests can inquire about the open bar party packages and custom catering options for any event.



For further information on upcoming drink specials or specials events coming to Calico Jack’s, visit http://www.calicojacksnyc.com/.