Calico Jack's in Glendale Announces New Drink Specials Every Thursday Night in November

Glendale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Calico Jack’s, the famous Mexican bar in Glendale, announces new drink specials every Thursday night in November. Every Thursday night, Calico Jack’s Cantina will be serving up cheap drink specials, including $5 Fireballs and domestic drafts all night long. For a spot on the VIP list, call 623-877-5225 or send an email to Kelsey.calicos@gmail.com.



Enjoying cheap drink specials at the Mexican bar isn’t the only reason to visit Calico Jack’s. They also offer an extensive menu of Tex-Mex cuisine and authentic Mexican platters. Featuring both signature dishes and classic favorites, Calico Jack’s has something delicious for everyone. The menu is full of great food items that are complimented by a daily happy hour in Glendale. Guests will discover Calico Jack’s house drinks and exclusive happy hour food menu that will keep them coming back for more.



Peter P. had this to say about Calico Jack’s in a recent Yelp Review: “Calicos is the spot to be at Westgate. The night life here is awesome. The ladies are everywhere. I definitely recommend trying this place out. You'll probably run into me here. Good drink specials and celebrity guests. You can't go wrong heading to Calicos.”



About Calico Jack’s

Coming to the Valley from New York City, Calico Jack’s Cantina offers the best in dining and entertainment. Calico Jack’s is located at 6770 N Sunrise Blvd. inside Westgate City Centre. The hours of operations for the bar are Sunday through Saturday from 12pm to 2am. Happy Hour specials are available Monday through Friday, from 4pm to 7pm. The location, right next to Jobing.com arena, will please concert goers and sports fans alike, as well as be a favorite with shoppers in the area, with daily lunch specials. With great happy hours specials and drink prices, Calico Jack’s is SURE to be the new hot spot in the West Valley.



For more information, please visit http://www.calicojacksglendale.com