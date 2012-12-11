Calico Jack's in NYC Is Now Taking Reservations for Holiday Happy Hour Parties

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Calico Jack’s Cantina is now taking reservations for a holiday happy hour in NYC. The famous Mexican restaurant can host corporate and family parties from any size, large or small. For all holiday happy hour parties, Calico Jack’s has a catering menu and drink specials available. They will make special accommodations for any party or event, including customized menu options and live entertainment. For further information on having Calico Jack’s host a holiday happy hour, contact their event coordinator by calling 212-557-4300 or send an email to Mandi.Calicos@gmail.com. Kick-off the holiday season right, by enjoying a holiday happy hour at Calico Jack’s in New York City.



Regular happy hours at Calico Jack’s are available Monday through Friday. Guests will enjoy $3 Coronas and Margaritas, until 6 pm every weekday. Along with multiple drink specials, the bar will also be serving half-price appetizers from Monday through Wednesday. Happy Hour at Calico Jack’s is ideal for coworkers, who want to stop by for a late lunch or drink, after work.



The famous Mexican Restaurant is an ideal venue for a Bachelorette or birthday party in NYC. The guest of honor at any party or event at Calico Jack’s will drink for free. The bar has multiple open bar deals available so guests can get the most out of their special day. Guests of each party will also receive a complimentary fishbowl of their favorite liquor drinks.



About Calico Jack’s

Offering the cheap food and drink specials in NYC, Calico Jack’s Cantina in NYC is located at 800 2nd Avenue on the corner of 42nd Street. The NYC Mexican restaurant is open daily. The Mexican restaurant is specialized in hosting private parties of any size for any occasion in one or more of their three event locations, including New York City. Ask about their open bar party package and extensive catering options, which they can customize for any party or event.



For further information on Calico Jack’s corporate party in NYC, please visit http://www.calicojacksnyc.com/.