Calico Jack's Mexican Cantina Announces New Drink Specials During Their Happy Hour on Thursday and Friday Nights

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina announces new drink specials during their happy hour, every Thursday and Friday night. The new happy hour drink specials will bring many guests to Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina, looking to kick off their weekend the right way. By just paying a $5 cover at the door, guests will be treated to half-price mixed drinks, draft beer, wine and margaritas. Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina is also taking reservations for private happy hour parties. The private party in NYC will be provided custom catering options and party packages, along with the happy hour specials. Happy hour is available every Thursday and Friday night, from 6 pm until 9 pm. To reserve a happy hour at Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina, contact the event coordinator at Mandi.Calicos@gmail.com or call 212-986-1022.



The happy hour in NYC isn’t the only reason to visit Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina. The bar also offers party packages for birthday parties. As with any birthday party at Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina, the special birthday boy or girl can drink for free as the other members of their group enjoy half-price drink specials. Any item on the menu can be chosen for half-price appetizers, but if there is anything that Calico Jack’s does not offer, the staff will gladly add it to the food package. The staff is dedicated to making any accommodations necessary for any party or event.



Megan C., a recent customer, had this to say about her birthday party in NYC: “I went here once before a few weeks ago with a couple of my girlfriends. The food was great and the margaritas were excellent. They also had good prices too. The fajitas are my favorite meal on the menu. I am actually going there tonight with some friends. Clearly, I can't wait!”-Yelp.com



About Calico Jack’s

Offering the cheapest food and drink specials in NYC, Calico Jack’s NYC is located at 800 2nd Avenue on the corner of 42nd Street. The established Mexican restaurant and bar is open daily. The Mexican restaurant is specialized in hosting private parties of any size for any occasion in one or more of their three event locations, including New York City and Glendale. Guests can inquire about the open bar party packages and custom catering options for any event.



For further information on upcoming drink specials or specials events coming to Calico Jack’s, visit http://www.calicojacksnyc.com/.