Calico Jack's Mexican Cantina in Glendale Announces New Drink Specials on Wednesday Nights

Glendale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Wednesday isn’t usually the first day of the week people think of when it comes to drinking and partying. But with the announcement of Calico Jack’s serving new drink specials in Glendale, this summer is going to be hotter than ever. Every Wednesday night, the bar will be serving $1 domestic beers and $2 margaritas. Instead of sitting at home cooling off near the air conditioner, cool off the old fashioned way, by throwing back ice cold beers, at Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina.



People wanting to cool off at Calico Jack’s do not have to wait until Wednesday for cheap drink specials. The Mexican bar offers an affordable happy hour every day of the week. Available every Monday through Friday from 4 pm to 7 pm, guests can enjoy $5 calls, $3 drafts, $3 house margaritas and half-price appetizers. Happy hour is a special time of day where young professionals of Glendale get to meet up with friends and vent about their long, hard days of work. Calico Jack’s is an ideal place to meet because the bar offers affordable drink specials guests can enjoy while sharing.



Not only can young professionals meet up for exciting happy hour specials, but they can also make reservations for a corporate party. The bar features a spacious party room that allows ample space for important meetings, luncheons and holiday parties. Groups can work with the event coordinator to come up with a custom food menu and special beverage packages for each event. To make a reservation, please call 623-877-5225.



About Calico Jack’s

Coming to the Valley from New York City, Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina offers the best in dining and entertainment. Calico Jack’s is located at 6770 N Sunrise Blvd. inside Westgate City Centre. The hours of operations for the bar are Sunday through Saturday from 12pm to 2am. Happy hour specials are available Monday through Friday from 4pm to 7pm. Located next to the jobing.com arena, Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina will please concert goers and sports fans alike as well as be a favorite with shoppers in the area with daily lunch specials. With great happy hours specials and drink prices, Calico Jack’s dedicates its time and effort into becoming the new hot spot in the West Valley.



For further information on upcoming specials and events at Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina in Glendale, please visit http://www.calicojacksglendale.com/.