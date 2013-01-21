Glendale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina in Glendale announces new happy hour specials for 2013. Last year brought many memorable moments to Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina and with the new happy hour drink specials, 2013 is sure to be even more memorable. Beginning in January, the bar will be serving $5 calls, $3 drafts and $3 house margaritas during the week. Everyone knows that a good is only as good as the food that accompanies it. That is why Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina will also be serving half-price appetizers. The happy hour in Glendale is available Monday through Friday, from 4 pm until 7 pm. To find out more information on Calico Jack’s happy hour, please call 623-877-5225.



Along with offering cheap drink specials in Glendale, Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina is an ideal venue for hosting fun-filled birthday parties. The staff will dedicate its time to making any accommodations to meet the specific needs of each party. Because of this, Calico Jack’s offers customized party packages, open bar packages and dinner specials. If guests cannot choose between the many delicious items on the menu, the staff will gladly provide catering options that fit the specific needs of each group. Smaller groups will find the private VIP booths comfortable and larger groups will be able to party all night long in Calico Jack’s private party room. The private room offers ample space and can hold up to 100 people. Whether a group is large or small, event staff will be on hand throughout the night, to serve food and beverages. With these multiple options, people will never have to look for another venue to host their birthday party in Glendale.



About Calico Jack’s

Coming to the Valley from New York City, Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina offers the best in dining and entertainment. Calico Jack’s is located at 6770 N Sunrise Blvd. inside Westgate City Centre. The hours of operations for the bar are Sunday through Saturday from 12pm to 2am. Happy Hour specials are available Monday through Friday, from 4pm to 7pm. Located next to the jobing.com arena, Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina will please concert goers and sports fans alike, as well as be a favorite with shoppers in the area, with daily lunch specials. With great happy hours specials and drink prices, Calico Jack’s dedicates its time and effort into becoming the new hot spot in the West Valley.



For further information on upcoming specials and events at Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina in Glendale, please visit http://www.calicojacksglendale.com/.