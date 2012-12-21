Calico Jack's Mexican Cantina in Glendale Announces Their Annual New Year's Eve Party

Glendale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- Calico Jack’s Cantina, the famous birthday party place in Glendale, announces their annual New Year’s Eve party. Pre-sale tickets are on sale now. Celebrate the final moments of 2012 and the first moments of 2013 at Calico Jack’s Cantina. General Admission tickets are just $40 and guests of the event will be treated to the cheapest drink specials in Glendale, all night long. An open food buffet will be available from 8 pm until 10 pm. Penny drinks will be also be available from during that time. The bar will be serving $2 drinks from 10 pm until midnight and $5 drinks from 12 am until close. Make the beginning of 2013 special by spending it at Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina. For more information on the night’s event, contact the event coordinator at 623-877-5225 or send an email to Michelle.calicos@gmail.com.



Other than being an ideal venue for holiday parties, Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina hosts daily drink specials during their happy hour in Glendale. The bar serves $5 calls, $3 drafts, $3 house margaritas and half price appetizers during the week. The happy hour is available Monday through Friday, from 3 pm until 7 pm. A recent customer had this to say about his experience during a happy hour at Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina: “Calicos is the spot to be at Westgate. The night life here is awesome. The ladies are everywhere. I definitely recommend trying this place out. You'll probably run into me here. Good drink specials and celebrity guests. You simply can't go wrong heading to Calicos.”-Yelp.



About Calico Jack’s

Coming to the Valley from New York City, Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina offers the best in dining and entertainment. Calico Jack’s is located at 6770 N Sunrise Blvd. inside Westgate City Centre. The hours of operations for the bar are Sunday through Saturday from 12pm to 2am. Happy Hour specials are available Monday through Friday, from 4pm to 7pm. Located next to the jobing.com arena, Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina will please concert goers and sports fans alike, as well as be a favorite with shoppers in the area, with daily lunch specials. With great happy hours specials and drink prices, Calico Jack’s dedicates its time and effort into becoming the new hot spot in the West Valley.



