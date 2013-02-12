Calico Jack's Mexican Cantina in Glendale Is Now Taking Reservations for Private Bachelorette Parties

Glendale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Making its name as an established Mexican restaurant, Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina is now taking reservations for bachelorette parties in Glendale. Brides-to-be will make their final moments of being free women memorable, by enjoying cheap drink specials and private party packages provided by Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina. Since the last fling before the ring needs to be a good one, Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina will take all of the stress of planning a bachelorette party. Event staff will provide customized food and beverage packages that will meet the specific needs for each group. To reserve a special VIP table for a bachelorette party, contact the event coordinator by emailing Michelle.calicos@gmail.com or by calling 623-877-5225.



What separates Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina from other bachelorette party places in Glendale is the dedicated event staff that will work hard to make every party more fun than the last. For entertainment purposes, a live DJ will play the top music and will give the bachelorette complimentary shout outs throughout the night. The bachelorette will drink for free and their friends will be treated to half-price drinks and appetizers.



A recent customer expressed this about their bachelorette party in Glendale: “Calicos is the spot to be at Westgate. The night life here is awesome and the ladies are everywhere. I definitely recommend trying this place out. You'll probably run into me here. The bar offers good drink specials and celebrity guests. You can't go wrong heading to Calicos.”-Yelp.com. The planners at Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina will cater to a guest’s every needs and will provide party favors, balloons and decorations.



About Calico Jack’s

Coming to the Valley from New York City, Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina offers the best in dining and entertainment. Calico Jack’s is located at 6770 N Sunrise Blvd. inside Westgate City Centre. The hours of operations for the bar are Sunday through Saturday from 12pm to 2am. Happy Hour specials are available Monday through Friday, from 4pm to 7pm. Located next to the jobing.com arena, Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina will please concert goers and sports fans alike, as well as be a favorite with shoppers in the area, with daily lunch specials. With great happy hours specials and drink prices, Calico Jack’s dedicates its time and effort into becoming the new hot spot in the West Valley.



For further information on upcoming specials and events at Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina in Glendale, please visit http://calicojacksglendale.com/.