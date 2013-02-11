Calico Jack's Mexican Cantina in NYC Announces Valentine's Day After-Party

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Calico Jack’s, the famous Mexican Cantina in NYC, announces Valentine’s Day after-party. When a romantic dinner isn’t enough for a couple that is in love, they can stop in Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina for cheap drink specials in NYC. The bar will be serving two-for-one drinks specials for couples who RSVP to the event. The bar will also be providing complimentary fishbowls for couples that show up for a double date. $4 Love Potion shots will be served for every guest, even if they are spending the romantic holiday alone. These drink specials will be available from 9 pm until midnight. To sign up for the event, contact the event coordinator at Mandi.Mcfaddens@gmail.com or call 212-557-4300. Do not miss out on this Valentine’s Day celebration.



Guest looking to meet a group of friends for Valentine’s Day can reserve an open bar in NYC. The open bar allows guests of Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina to enjoy an unlimited amount of beers and mixed drinks for up to three hours. Larger groups will find the open bar package accommodating because it is more affordable to pay a set price at the beginning of the night, instead of having to pay per drink. Whether guests choose to have Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina host a bachelorette party, milestone birthday, or corporate event, the open bar package will fit the needs of each guest.



Here is what a recent customer had to say about her experience having Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina host a corporate party in NYC: “This is a great place for happy hour and to have lunch with coworkers. The bar has super friendly bartenders and offers a chill and laid-back atmosphere. Cool skull decorations-reminds me a bit of a surf bar. I ordered the nachos (chicken) which was alright.”-Yelp.com



About Calico Jack’s

Offering affordable food and drink specials in NYC, Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina is located at 800 2nd Avenue on the corner of 42nd Street. The established Mexican restaurant and bar is open daily, serving bar specials every night of the week. The restaurant/bar specializes in hosting private parties of any size for any occasion in one or more of their three event locations, including New York City and Glendale. Guests can inquire about the open bar party packages and custom catering options for any event.



For further information on upcoming drink specials or specials events coming to Calico Jack’s, visit http://www.calicojacksnyc.com/.