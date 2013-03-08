Calico Jack's Mexican Restaurant in NYC Announces Their Annual Daytona 500 Party

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Calico Jack’s Cantina, one of the best Mexican bars in NYC, announces their annual Daytona 500 party. Daytona 500 has been referred to as the Super Bowl for red necks and there is no better place to watch it than at Calico Jack’s Cantina. For the big race, the bar will be serving $2 domestic drafts and half-price wings. Larger groups that make table reservations at Calico Jack’s Cantina can order $20 beer towers. Fans of NASCAR racing will be able to watch Daytona 500 on one of the many HDTVs at Calico Jack’s and can also listen on surround sound. To make a table reservation, contact the event coordinator by calling 212-557-4300.



The bar is not just the number one destination for the Daytona 500. Calico Jack’s is also a popular venue for hosting private parties. Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina offers a spacious private party room in NYC that is ideal for birthday parties, bachelorette parties, corporate events and can be reserved for any big sporting event. The event staff offers customized catering options and drink packages to fit any size party. Due to the fun atmosphere, delicious food and party packages, Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina is the prime location for private parties.



The Mexican restaurant in NYC is a popular place to go to for happy hour during the weekend. A recent customer had this to say about her time at Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina: “It is a great place for happy hour and to have lunch with coworkers. The place has super friendly bartenders. I like the chill and laid-back atmosphere. The bar has cool skull decorations-reminds me a bit of a surf bar. I ordered the nachos (chicken) which was alright.”-Yelp.com review. Whether people stop in for discounted drafts, or half price buffalo wings during happy hour, the bar has something to offer everyone.



About Calico Jack’s

Offering affordable food and drink specials in NYC, Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina is located at 800 2nd Avenue on the corner of 42nd Street. The established Mexican restaurant and bar is open daily, serving bar specials every night of the week. The restaurant/bar specializes in hosting private parties of any size for any occasion in one or more of their three event locations, including New York City and Glendale. Guests can inquire about the open bar party packages and custom catering options for any event.



