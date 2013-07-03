Calico Jack's Now Offering New Happy Hour Drink Specials During the Summer Season

Glendale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Summertime is back again which means long weekends lounging at the pool, endless parties, and frequent trips to water parks. But summer also means that many recent graduates around the country will be strapped for cash, as they work endless hours paying off their student loans. Giving these students something to look forward to this summer, Calico Jack’s is pleased to announce they will be offering affordable drink specials during the entire summer.



One thing hard-working students can look forward to this summer is a cheap happy hour in Glendale. It is okay if students have to work a twelve-hour shift just to make ends meet because there will be a happy hour waiting for them every Monday through Friday. After work, students can take a load off at the bar and enjoy $5 calls, $3 drafts, $3 house margaritas and half-price appetizers. Happy hour is a great time to celebrate financial troubles with other hard-working students in Glendale. They can feel free to share pitchers and appetizers as they forget about their summertime blues.



The middle of the week heats up with more cheap drink specials recent college graduates can afford. Guests can visit the bar for $1 domestic drafts and $2 margaritas. This all day special will keep Calico Jack’s partying until the next morning. Instead of getting caught up in the summertime blues, Calico Jack’s encourages residents of Glendale to dive into their daily drink specials. Calico Jack’s is dedicated to bringing the people for Glendale a fun environment where they can beat the heat and meet new people who love partying as much as they do.



About Calico Jack’s

Coming to the Valley from New York City, Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina offers the best in dining and entertainment. Calico Jack’s is located at 6770 N Sunrise Blvd. inside Westgate City Centre. The hours of operations for the bar are Sunday through Saturday from 12pm to 2am. Happy hour specials are available Monday through Friday from 4pm to 7pm. Located next to the jobing.com arena, Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina will please concert goers and sports fans alike as well as be a favorite with shoppers in the area with daily lunch specials. With great happy hours specials and drink prices, Calico Jack’s dedicates its time and effort into becoming the new hot spot in the West Valley.



For further information on upcoming specials and events at Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina in Glendale, please visit http://www.calicojacksglendale.com/.