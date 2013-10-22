California Based Hermosa Beach "Sustainability" Experts "Naomi Howison" and "Mike Garcia" Announce American Japanese Educational Campaign to Expand All Natural Xocai Products Into Hachioji, Chigasaki and Wakayama Japan with "MXI Corp" Lead Adam Green

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- As a young boy, EnviroscapeLA Founder Mike Garcia developed a fascination with nature which guided him to graduate college in the field of Environmental Horticulture. After his formal education, Mike went on to found EnviroscapeLA, a sustainable landscape construction firm specializing in green solutions in the landscape and building Japanese Koi ponds. EnviroscapeLA's work has been featured in numerous magazines and television shows and has been the recipient of local, state, national and international awards. One of the benefits of a peaceful and serene landscape and Japanese Koi pond is the peace and tranquility these exude to the soul. Many with health challenges have found that can be labeled "Healing Gardens". It was this aspect which prompted Mike Garcia to pursue creating the environments and circumstances which can result in a healing environment. A healing environment helps us when we face the stresses of life and especially when our health is not optimal. The healing garden is part of a program to help us find our way to wholeness. The other part of the equation is a great diet loaded with foods rich in high-antioxidants. This is what led Mike to discover Xocai Healthy Chocolate. As the world's first healthy chocolate and the world's proven highest anti-oxidant food, Xocai is the leader in green and socially responsible practices, such as the exclusion of harmful GMO's and 100% ethically traded cacao purchased from small, family-owned and operated farms on Ivory Coast. With Xocai, Sustainability has successfully teamed up with great taste and Health.



Enviroscapes Profile

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Celebrating its 8th anniversary, MXI Corp announced that its trademark application for “Healthy Chocolate” was approved by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office on February 28, 2012. MXI is an industry leader in the rapidly growing category of healthy, dark chocolate under its Xoçai (sho-sigh) brand of anti-oxidant rich, Belgian chocolate products and beverages. “Approval of the ’Healthy Chocolate’ trademark represents a significant milestone for MXI,” said Andrew Brooks, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of MXI Corp. “We’ve increasingly become known as the ‘Healthy Chocolate’ company, utilizing proprietary formulations of premium ingredients, along with cold-processing techniques, to retain the nutritional potency of cacao and açaí berries,” said Brooks. “With this milestone, we now have another important tool to establish ourselves as the icon for Healthy Chocolate, both inside and outside our industry,” he added.



ABOUT US

EnviroscapeLA, a sustainable landscape construction firm specializing in green solutions in the landscape and building Japanese Koi ponds. EnviroscapeLA's work has been featured in numerous magazines and television shows and has been the recipient of local, state, national and international awards.



www.mg.myxocai.com

310-503-9100