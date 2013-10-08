California Cheap Car Insurance - New Website Slashes Rates by Up to Half-Price

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Recently launched web-site, with a specialty in California Cheap Car Insurance, have made an announcement that California Motorists are now able to stop overpaying for Car insurance.



Audrey Thompson, Advertising Manager of California Cheap Car Insurance, states that "Auto insurance providers in California are competing strongly amongst each other and consequently, are now offering exceptionally high discounts for many drivers that qualify."



"California drivers who have not checked their rate in the past Thirty days are now being urged to join many drivers saving 30%, 40% or even more than 50%. Think about what you could do with an extra $300*, $400* or even $500* for just five minutes of your time?" says Audrey



California Cheap Car Insurance, is a new and different quote comparison web-site that quickly researches the internet to find California drivers 'hidden gem' insurance carriers (out of the 100s in California) that provide extremely high discounts.



According to Audrey "This is why our free rate comparison service has become extremely popular. By taking just five minutes to enter your zip, California drivers can quickly compare quotes side-by-side to find the best option that meets their needs and their budget. Plus they can walk away with some extra cash"



"The purchase of an auto insurance plan is mandatory in California. In California, the insurance policy purchased needs to include the minimums for bodily injury of one person, injury to multiple people and damage or loss or property," an article on the website points out. The purchase of an auto insurance policy ensures that drivers in California hold the minimum insurance coverage required in California. Drivers will also benefit from having the peace of mind knowing that they are protected.



Another popular article on the site points out why safe California drivers should compare the quotes they obtain, rather than accepting the first insurance quote. This article further says that "drivers really need to compare the quotes they get because there can still be price variations between the lowest and highest quotes for the exact same vehicle and driver(s). This is why if you don't compare the insurance companies this website matches you with, you will never know how much you could save."



"California Cheap Car Insurance Stands by our commitment to help drivers in California save money on their automobile insurance. This has been, and always will be the reason we exist," according to Audrey Thompson.



If you drive in California, then right now is one of the best times to get a better deal on your auto insurance. Enter your Zip code at the site to try it. You will be amazed to find out how much you can save on your Car insurance.



About California Cheap Car Insurance:

California Cheap Car Insurance is a leading Free Auto Insurance matching service that helps California residents find reputable insurance companies offering extremely high discounts. Since inception, the goal of California Cheap Car Insurance has been to provide customers with a safe and secure environment so they instantly view plans side-by-side so they can quickly find the best option that meets their needs and their budget.



California Residents, who have not checked their auto insurance rate in the past 30 days, are being urged to take just 2 minutes to enter their Zip code so they can see how much they can save. With just a quick visit, drivers can finally stop overpaying for Auto Insurance In California.



Media Contact:

California Cheap Car Insurance

Audrey Thompson

Audrey Thompson G+

https://plus.google.com/115380406532333441185/

Phone: (213) 290-9179

Email: admin@CaliforniaCheapCarInsurance.com

Website: CaliforniaCheapCarInsurance.com