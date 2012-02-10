California College of Ayurveda Offers a New Series of Ayurvedic Massage and Body Training Courses

Nevada City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2012 -- For the majority of prescription drugs currently on the market, the number of potential undesirable side effects seem to outweigh the benefits.



To avoid these negative consequences, a number of people are choosing natural healing methods, including the Indian healing science Ayurveda. Literally translated as “The Science of Life,” Ayurveda provides holistic understanding and healing to people on all levels: physically, emotionally and spiritually.



Ayurveda uses a multitude of healing modalities including herbs, diet, colors, aromas, sound, lifestyle recommendations, Pancha Karma, meditation and yoga. It can treat a number of health issues and serious disorders and diseases, including migraines, back pain, diabetes, depression, acne, Alzheimer’s, heart disease, obesity, thyroid disorders and much more.



Due to the growing demand for this ancient, all-natural healing method, an increased number of people are seeking degrees and education in Ayurveda.



The California College of Ayurveda recently announced a series of Ayurvedic Massage and Body Therapy Training and Certification Courses scheduled to run April 2 – 6, July 9 – 13 and December 3 – 7 at the school’s Nevada City, CA location. The program provides 35 hours of hands-on training in one and two practitioner Abhyanga (Ayurvedic Massage), Shirodhara (warm oil treatment over the forehead) and Svedana (Ayurvedic herbal steam therapy). Participants will work in groups of three giving and receiving therapies.



An Ayurvedic Massage and Body Therapist is a specialist who works with massage and other therapies individualized to the nature of their patient and the nature of any imbalances that are present.



Ayurvedic body therapies are a significant part of the healing process and past students of the California College of Ayurveda say their education from the school not only gave them the tools to connect with their patients, but also with themselves.



"My experience with the CCA has not only provided me with a solid foundation upon which my Ayurvedic career flourishes, but has also catalyzed deep healing and growth on a personal level,” said B.I., a past student. “I appreciate that the teachers at the CCA are inspiring, and the entire staff committed the success of their students."



And according to another student, S.D., "Studying Ayurveda has been one of the best things I have done in my life. Though I use my education from CCA professionally, it would have been well worth it for my own health, longevity, and growth."



The Ayurvedic Massage and Body Therapy Training Course is $600. Students can also choose to enroll in the required Foundations Course at the same time for a total of $900, a savings of $100.



CCA also offers a six-day, 42-hour hands-on marma points program where students can learn the history, classifications, theory and locations, and the effect of each of the 107 points on the doshas and organs of the body.



For more information, visit http://www.AyurvedaCollege.com



About California College of Ayurveda:

Established in 1995, the California College of Ayurveda is the longest running, state-approved (complying with the standards set forth in the California Education Code) college offering professional training programs for the study of Ayurvedic Medicine in the West. CCA offers a comprehensive curriculum, with three levels of programs leading to certification as a Clinical Ayurvedic Specialist (C.A.S.). The Ayurveda school offers a variety of shorter length workshops and seminars, and trains students to become the healers of the future, Ayurvedic practitioners dedicated to understanding the whole person – physically, emotionally, spiritually.